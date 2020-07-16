I Went To A World Cup Because Of Leeds United – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has admitted that Leeds United played a big role in his career and helped him to play a World Cup in Netherlands colours.



The former Dutch hitman spent two years at Leeds and scored 35 goas in 74 appearances for the club during his time at Elland Road.













Hasselbaink joined Leeds from Portuguese outfit Boavista in 1997 and he admits that he broke into the Netherlands squad because of his time in England and specifically at Elland Road.



The Dutchman insisted that he will remain thankful towards Leeds forever and his time at the club led to him playing in the World Cup for the Netherlands in 1998.





Hasselbaink told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “The recognition came in England and I played for Oranje.







“Thanks to Leeds I went to the World Cup in France.”



The striker went on to play for Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City in English football.





Hasselbaink also featured for the Netherlands and earned 23 caps for his country, scoring nine international goals; he has now jumped into management.

