Juventus Plotting Specific Offer To Sign Jorginho

Juventus are considering signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on a multi-year loan deal rather than a permanent deal this summer.



Jorginho remained an unused substitute in the first three league games for Chelsea following the resumption of the season and has only returned to the team due to N’Golo Kante’s injury.













Frank Lampard could let Jorginho go, despite him playing the majority of the season before the unprecedented suspension of the campaign in March.



The Chelsea manager may opt to let Jorginho leave and a return to Serie A could be on the cards.





Juventus are interested the Italy international and according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions are considering offering to sign him on a multi-year loan deal.







The Juventus hierarchy enjoy an excellent relationship with the Chelsea board and believe a deal of that nature could be done for Jorginho.



The vastly changed football landscape means Juventus want to be careful about spending money on permanent deals this summer.





Jorginho is open to the move to Juventus as it would allow him to reunite with Maurizio Sarri.

