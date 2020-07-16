Kind of Player I Love – West Ham Talent Points To Former Brazil Star As Idol

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United Under-23s starlet Xande Silva has revealed that Brazilian legend Adriano was the player he idolised growing up.



Adriano scored 74 goals for Italian giants Inter during his heyday and picked up four Serie A titles with the Nerazzurri.













The Brazilian hitman was equally prolific for his country as he scored 27 times for Brazil and led the attacking line for the Selecao in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.



Silva, a versatile attacker who plays as a right-winger or striker for West Ham Under-23s, has revealed that the Brazilian was his footballing icon growing up.





The Portuguese has admitted that Adriano’s strong frame and technical brilliance mesmerised him as a young fan and indicated that his own hunger for goals was inspired by the visuals of Adriano terrorising opposition defenders.







“I’ve always been a forward or a striker”, Silva told West Ham’s official site.



“Sometimes, I used to play as a winger, but I’ve always been a striker. I really enjoy it.





“My footballing idol growing up was the Brazilian striker, Adriano.



“He’s the kind of player I love: he’s strong, technically very good, quick, and scored a lot of goals.



"I used to love watching him at Parma and Inter Milan.”



The 23-year-old has featured on the bench for Hammers’ senior squad four times since the league resumed, but has not yet made his senior professional debut.

