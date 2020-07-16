Leeds United Can Cope With Kalvin Phillips’ Absence – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has insisted that Kalvin Phillips’ injury will not be a massive problem for the Whites due to Ben White’s presence in the team.



Phillips will miss the last three games of the season due to a knee injury and he has been a major reason behind the Whites being just four points away from clinching promotion to the Premier League.













The midfielder resisted offers from Premier League clubs last summer to stay at Leeds and Robinson admits that he has been pivotal to the way Marcelo Bielsa’s side have played this season.



White is expected to take up the holding midfielder’s role for the rest of the season and the former goalkeeper believes that the Brighton loanee’s performances in midfield earlier in the campaign should calm Leeds' nerves.





He insisted that White has been one of the best players Leeds this season and is the reason why the club are unlikely to feel Phillips’ absence in the last three games.







Robinson said on LUTV: “Kalvin Phillips has been key and pretty central to a lot of what Leeds have done recently.



“But we have seen in this season when he [Marcelo Bielsa] has put Ben White in there he has proven more than capable of doing that role.





“There was a time earlier on in the season when he played and there was a question mark as to could we play the system without Kalvin Phillips.



“But the way Ben White has played this season, for me he is one of the, if not the player of the season. He has been absolutely exceptional.



“And he can adapt to that holding midfield role and [Gaetano] Berardi can come in at centre-half.



“It is going to be a huge miss without him but I don’t think it will be a problem to Leeds with him missing.”



It remains to be seen if Leeds can convince Brighton to sell White in the summer if they are promoted to the Premier League.

