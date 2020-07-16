Man Utd Legend Indicates Too Soon For Dean Henderson To Be Number 1

Follow @insidefutbol





Gary Neville does not believe that Dean Henderson is ready to become the first choice goalkeeper at Manchester United next season.



Henderson has been on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United over the last two years and has been aiming to be in the England squad for next summer’s European Championship.













His performances in the Premier League this season have led to calls from some for him to replace David de Gea in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first eleven next season.



The Manchester United manager has remained steadfast in his support for De Gea despite the Spaniard’s dip in form and Neville believes if the Spain international can rekindle his old form, he does not need competition in the squad.





The former Red Devils captain also wants to cool down talk of Henderson replacing the Spaniard next season as he feels it would be too much to ask of the Englishman to become the Manchester United number one after one good season in the top tier.







Neville said on the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel: “If David de Gea gets back to his level, he doesn’t need competition.



“Henderson at this moment in time – it is a big ask to ask someone to come from Sheffield United having had a good season and be the Manchester United number 1.





“I’d still want to see another step on the ladder for him before that.”



It is unclear what plans Manchester United have for Henderson next season but he could again loaned out.

