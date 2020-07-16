No Surprise Liverpool Have Dropped Off – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has insisted that he is not at all surprised to witness the Reds losing form and dropping off towards the end of the season.



A 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday night ended Liverpool’s hopes of equaling or overhauling the 100-point record Manchester City set in the 2017/18 season.













After winning the league, Liverpool’s form has slipped, which has led to them dropping their first points at Anfield this season against Burnley and the defeat at Arsenal.



Nicol does not believe the Liverpool players are worried about the points record and admits that it is no surprise to see that their performances have dropped.





He feels it is only natural that after winning the league the concentration levels of the Liverpool players have gone down.







The former Red said on ESPN FC: “The players aren’t bothered [about the points record].



“You saw in the performance and certainly the goals that Liverpool lost, they have switched down a gear, no question.





“The concentration isn’t what it was and that’s completely understandable. That is just what happens when you have already got the Premier League in your back pocket.



“You have got nothing else to play for, so it shouldn’t be that big of a surprise.”



Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they play host to Chelsea on Wednesday night at Anfield.

