Not Many Times You Can Win Things – Leeds United Star Focused On Title

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford insists that the Whites are not just focused on automatic promotion, but want the Championship title, after they edged a step closer at Elland Road.



The Whites are now just one point away from securing promotion to the Premier League after beating bottom side Barnsley 1-0 in their 44th match of the season on Thursday.













Now they head to Derby County on Sunday for their penultimate match of the season, though the striker insists that heading into that game, the focus will not just be on that one point needed for promotion, but all the three on offer.



Bamford also took time to insist that players do not get too many chances to win trophies and opportunities must be grasped when they arrive.





“The way we have looked at it, it was six points to be champions – not just to go up", Bamford told Sky Sports after the win over Barnsley.







"There’s not many times you can win things in your life."



Derby were the club that were responsible for Leeds' undoing last season, and Bamford admits it could be destiny for the Whites to seal promotion against the Rams.





“I think some would say it’s written in the stars, but no matter where it is it’ll be good to go up.”



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has continued to trust in Bamford throughout the season, despite some criticism of the striker.

