Out-of-action Everton Star Given This Instruction By Club

Everton have told midfield star Fabian Delph to focus on making sure he is fully fit for next season, according to The Atheltic.



The Toffees are battling to finish as high up the Premier League as possible this term, but Carlo Ancelotti has had to do without Delph.











The midfielder has suffered from a recurring thigh problem, but despite Everton's options being stretched in the centre of the park he will not be rushed back into action by the club.



Delph has been told by the club to focus on making sure he is fully fit for the start of next season.





The 30-year-old, who made the switch to Everton last summer, has made a total of 20 appearances for the Toffees across all competitions this season.







He last featured as part of the matchday squad in January, as an unused substitute in a draw with Manchester United at Goodison Park.



Delph will now focus on making sure he is ready for Ancelotti to call upon when the first ball of the 2020/21 campaign is kicked.





Everton currently sit in eleventh spot in the Premier League table after collecting 45 points from their 35 games; they sit six points off tenth placed Burnley.

