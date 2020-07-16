XRegister
16/07/2020 - 08:09 BST

Paul Pogba Close To New Manchester United Contract

 




France midfielder Paul Pogba is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United, according to the Sun.

The Frenchman admitted last summer that he wanted to leave Manchester United but the Premier League giants dug in and managed to keep him at the club.  


 



He has a year left on his contract, with Manchester United having an option to extend it for one more season and his recent form has also been encouraging.

Pogba has been effervescent about his praise of Manchester United’s current style of football and his team-mates, and there have been suggestions that he has been considering committing his future to the club.
 


Now it has been claimed the midfielder is close to signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United.



The Frenchman looks to be happy about the direction the club are moving in towards under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and may have been impressed by recent signings.

If the new contract is signed then it will be a big boost for Manchester United and a show of faith in Solskjaer.
 


The new deal is likely to kill any rumours of the Frenchman leaving Manchester United over the course of the next transfer window.
 