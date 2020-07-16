Sheffield Wednesday Can Do This – Fulham Star Wary of Owls

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham’s Harrison Reed has warned his team-mates that there is no room for complacency in their game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, as the Owls are able to play without pressure and with freedom.



Reed’s side are currently fourth in the Championship table, but their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League took a massive hit after they split the points with second placed West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.













The Cottagers are due to welcome 15th placed Sheffield Wednesday to Craven Cottage on Saturday in their last home game of the regular Championship season.



Reed is of the view that the Owls will be more dangerous to deal with on Saturday since Garry Monk’s side have already secured a solid mid-table position and are able to play with freedom.





The Englishman has warned his team to not get caught in a false sense of security against Sheffield Wednesday and he stressed that Monk’s men will play for pride.







“You certainly can’t get complacent”, Reed told Fulham’s official site.



“They’ll be playing with a lot of freedom and no pressure, and that can sometimes bring the best out of you.





“We’re fully aware that they’re not going to roll over, they’ll be wanting to get three points.



“Any footballer will tell you how competitive this sport is. You never play not to win, you’re always playing to get the three points.



“We’ll have to be at it, and we will be at it. We’ll prepare like we would for any other game.



“We need to keep up the form and build confidence going into the last games."



Fulham currently hold a ten point advantage over sixth placed Cardiff City and the Cottagers will want to head into the playoffs in good form.

