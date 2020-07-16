Strong, Quick, Athletic – Rangers Star Impressed With New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Connor Goldson has admitted he has been impressed with what he has seen of new boy Calvin Bassey in training and feels he has a good left foot, in addition to brilliant physical characteristics.



20-year old defender Bassey joined the Gers from Premier League side Leicester City, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.













The young defender did not break through to the senior team at the King Power Stadium, but will be looking to make his mark in Scotish football.



Gers defender Goldson admitted the ex-Leicester man has looked good in training and stressed while Bassey is still young and has room for development, his physical attributes are superb.





Goldson admits that the entire squad have been impressed with Bassey and how he has performed on the training ground since his arrival.







“He has looked really good. Obviously, he’s still a young boy but physically [he looks] very, very good, strong, quick, athletic and his left [foot] is nice as well”, Goldson said on Rangers TV.



“We have all been really impressed with him since he has come in and trained really well so far.





“So hopefully that’s a good addition to our squad.”



Bassey made 40 appearances during his time in England for Leicester’s Under-23 side, where he scored one goal and registered three assists to his name, while also accumulating two yellow cards.

