This Is The Summer – Manchester United Legend Urges Club To Spend

Gary Neville believes that the current transfer market is the perfect opportunity for Manchester United to invest heavily in their squad and close the gap at the top.



The vastly changed football landscape means that even some of the biggest clubs in the game may be careful with their cash when the window opens again.













However, Chelsea have already spent big on Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, and will again try to do so in their attempts to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in the coming months.



Neville has insisted that Manchester City will also look to exploit the situation and invest heavily into their squad as their owners have vast resources.





He urged Manchester United to do the same and believes if they want to spend big it is the summer for them, as they are likely to acquire players at a cheaper rate due to the difficult market clubs will be operating in.







The former club captain stressed that it is the perfect opportunity for the club to push a little harder in the next transfer window and considerably strengthen the squad ahead of next season.



Asked if any of the clubs will spend big this summer, Neville said on the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel: “I think City will, I think Chelsea will. I think they will see this as a time to exploit the market because they have owners who have got deep pockets.





“I’d hope Manchester United, as they need three or four signings of the highest quality, see this as an opportunity.



“If you are going to spend money in the next two or three years, [you] might as well spend it now. You are going to get players cheaper today than in two or three years’ time.



“My view would be, if you are going to spend that money in two or three years’ time, [you] might as well spend it today on the right players who will last for the three, four or five-year period that the club need.



“I’d still say Manchester United should invest heavily in the summer because they have the ability to do so.



“Of course they have been hit by what’s happened but if this club can’t invest then you have a real problem because the fact of the matter is they have got resources.



“The fans will come back, the revenue will return. They know it is going to come.



“It is time for them to push a little bit harder this summer; a minimum of three players into that squad that will take them to a point where they can challenge for the title.”



Manchester United have been linked with a host of players, including Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

