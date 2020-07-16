XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

16/07/2020 - 15:40 BST

Tottenham In Talks Over Potential Swap Deal For Southampton Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Southampton for the signature of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in a swap deal involving Kyle Walker-Peters, according to the Guardian.

Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen his squad for the summer but his budget is set to be limited at the club following the vastly changed footballing landscape.  


 



Midfield is one area the Tottenham boss wants to bring in fresh faces in, and Hojbjerg has emerged as the top target for the club ahead of the transfer window.

His Premier League proven quality is an important consideration and the north London club are now in conversations with Southampton to sign the midfielder this summer.
 


With a tight budget to work with, Tottenham have proposed a swap deal involving Walker-Peters, who has been on loan at Southampton since January.



The Saints want to sign him on a permanent deal and the two clubs are now negotiating a swap deal involving the full-back and the Danish midfielder.

There is a growing confidence on both sides about getting a deal done, but the main sticking point could be the valuation of both players.
 


Southampton are prepared to let Hojbjerg leave for £25m. Spurs rate Walker-Peters highly, but Saints do not want to pay a premium for a player who is relatively inexperienced at the top level.

Negotiations are expected to continue as the clubs look to reach an agreement.
 