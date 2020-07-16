Tottenham In Talks Over Potential Swap Deal For Southampton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Southampton for the signature of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in a swap deal involving Kyle Walker-Peters, according to the Guardian.



Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen his squad for the summer but his budget is set to be limited at the club following the vastly changed footballing landscape.













Midfield is one area the Tottenham boss wants to bring in fresh faces in, and Hojbjerg has emerged as the top target for the club ahead of the transfer window.



His Premier League proven quality is an important consideration and the north London club are now in conversations with Southampton to sign the midfielder this summer.





With a tight budget to work with, Tottenham have proposed a swap deal involving Walker-Peters, who has been on loan at Southampton since January.







The Saints want to sign him on a permanent deal and the two clubs are now negotiating a swap deal involving the full-back and the Danish midfielder.



There is a growing confidence on both sides about getting a deal done, but the main sticking point could be the valuation of both players.





Southampton are prepared to let Hojbjerg leave for £25m. Spurs rate Walker-Peters highly, but Saints do not want to pay a premium for a player who is relatively inexperienced at the top level.



Negotiations are expected to continue as the clubs look to reach an agreement.

