Alexis Sanchez Ready To Help Inter Seal Deal To Keep Him

Follow @insidefutbol





Alexis Sanchez is prepared to take a pay cut in order to extend his stay at Inter and facilitate a permanent transfer from Manchester United.



Sanchez has scored two goals and has six assists to his credit since the restart and has managed to convince Inter to extend his stay at the San Siro.













Inter are working on a deal to initially extend his loan to cover the Europa League, but the Nerazzurri are also putting plans in place to sign him on a permanent deal.



Manchester United are ready to offload his considerable salary from their wage bill and want a fee of around €20m from his permanent sale.





The transfer fee, coupled with Sanchez’s €15m pay package, make the deal complicated for Inter, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the player is prepared to help.







It has been claimed that the Chilean is ready to agree a pay cut in order to facilitate his permanent move to Inter this summer.



His wages even with the cut are likely to be considerable, but he is prepared to accept Inter’s plan to spread his salary over the duration of his potential contract.





The player has communicated his desire to Inter and is hopeful that the two club can work out an agreement for his move soon.

