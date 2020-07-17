Ball In Court of Liverpool Owners On Thiago Alcantara – Former Bundesliga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft believes the ball is in the court of Liverpool's owners over whether they deny Jurgen Klopp the signing of Thiago Alcantara as they did Timo Werner.



Werner was targeted by Klopp as a priority this summer, but the Reds board were unwilling to commit to the outlay needed and Chelsea stole in to sign him.













Now Klopp is targeting another Bundesliga star in the shape of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, who is available for the right price, but there are question marks over whether Liverpool's owners will back the deal.



Former Bundesliga striker Fjortoft feels Thiago does not fit the bill of a typical Klopp signing, as he turned 29 in April and has experienced his fair share of injuries.





The former Bundesliga hitman though accepts Klopp wants Thiago and believes it is in the hands of Liverpool's owners whether or not they release the money to complete the deal.







“Thiago is NOT a typical Klopp-signing. He is 29. Been struggling with injuries at times”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.



“Still got more than 30 games a season in all competitions for Bayern since he came 2013 though.





“Jurgen Klopp wanted Werner too. The board/owners said NO.



"What will they say now?”



Manchester United have also been linked with Thiago, who has just a year left on his Bayern Munich contract and has resisted signing an extension.

