Carlo Ancelotti Put Smile On My Face – Everton Star On Manager’s Words

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has revealed manager Carlo Ancelotti put a smile on his face with comments he made about him in a press conference.



The 18-year old made the jump to the Premier League when Everton came calling for Branthwaite after his impressive performances for Carlisle United caught the Toffees’ eye.













Branthwaite has enjoyed Premier League action after returning from the unscheduled break, coming on as a substitute on two occasions, the first of which was his first Premier League game.



The ex-Carlisle player admitted he had a smile on his face when manager Ancelotti praised his character in a press conference, with the youngster admitting he loves being under the guidance of the Italian.





The English defender also revealed he has a lot of senior players in the squad from whom he can learn some of the tricks of the trade, as he explained Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman’s advice has proved to be very helpful for him.







“Everyone knows he [Ancelotti] is world class”, Branthwaite told Everton’s official site.



“I’m just loving being taught by him and have to keep going with that.





“I listened to his press conference [when he complimented my character] and had a smile on my face. It was good to hear.



“I can learn from the whole back line here.



“All the defenders have been helping me out with positioning.



"In training, Leighton, Seamus, they’ve all been telling me about my position, checking over your shoulder, running behind, everyone’s been brilliant with me.”



Braithwaite followed up his outing at Wolves by being brought on in just the 16th minute on Thursday night as Everton drew 1-1 at Goodison Park with Aston Villa.

