Enquiries In – Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton Ask For Information On Ligue 1 Star

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Southampton are amongst the clubs who have enquired about Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr.



The 28-year-old Marseille defender has been attracting the attention of several clubs in Europe and a move away from the Stade Velodrome is a possibility this summer.













Marseille are prepared to let him go and are hoping to receive a fee in the region of €15m from his departure.



Clubs from Spain, England and Germany are interested in securing his services and his agent has been fielding calls from several suitors.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton are the English clubs who have taken information about the possibility of signing this summer.







At €15m, the defender could be seen as a bargain in a vastly changed football market and the three Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.



But there is likely to be stiff competition for his services as Sevilla, Real Betis and Atletico Madrid are also interested in getting their hands on Sarr.





Betis are the ones who are pushing the hardest at the moment to probe the signing of the Marseille star this summer.



German club Borussia Monchengladbach have also looked at Sarr as a potential signing but are prioritising signing younger players.

