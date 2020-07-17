He Wants A Loan – Jose Mourinho On Oliver Skipp’s Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur youngster Olivier Skipp wants to go out on loan to boost his development.



The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has made nine appearances for Tottenham this season and has been on the fringes of the first-team squad.













The youngster signed a new four-year contract with the club on Friday, and Mourinho is happy that Skipp has decided to commit his future to the club.



The Tottenham boss conceded that he has been resistant to letting the midfielder go out on loan this season as he wanted him as part of his squad.





However, Mourinho admitted that the player is keen on a loan move in order to aid his development and the club are likely to grant him his wish this summer.







Mourinho said in a press conference: “Sometimes coaches are selfish and I told him that.



“I never told him I want him to go on loan, I always told him I wanted him to stay here because that's the selfish perspective of a coach who wants the best possible squad.





“In his mind, he wants to go on loan, six months, the whole season.



"He feels that he needs that, I also feel that would be good for his evolution so maybe that is the direction we go.”



Mourinho sees a bright future for Skipp at Tottenham and believes he has the personality to become a future captain of the club.



“I think he can be more than a player, he can be a future captain here.



“Hugo [Lloris], Harry [Kane]. I see this kid being one day a future captain here by his character, by his personality. I feel really happy that he signed.”



Skipp came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and has been capped by England up to Under-21 level.

