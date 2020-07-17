I Don’t See It – Frank Lampard Dismisses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Scheduling Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard has swatted aside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s complaints about Chelsea having an advantage over Manchester United ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie due to scheduling.



Manchester United and Chelsea are set to clash at Wembley on Sunday to decide who goes on to play in the final of the FA Cup later this month.













Their top four battle will take a back seat on Sunday, but Solskjaer has already stated that Chelsea have an advantage going into the game as they had 48 hours more to prepare and rest ahead of the game.



While Manchester United played on Thursday night, Chelsea were in league action on Tuesday, and Solskjaer believes that the scheduling of the games was unfair.





But Lampard has refused to buy that argument and believes that Chelsea will enjoy no extra advantage as his team have also been playing in a hectic schedule and the squad of players remains the same.







Speaking on the matter, the Chelsea boss said in a press conference: “I don't think we do [have an advantage].



“We have played Saturday-Tuesday this week, we are playing regularly. You work with the squad as it is.





“It isn't about advantage or not, so I don't see it.”



Manchester United have already beaten Chelsea three times in league and cup action this season, and the Blues last beat the Red Devils in the 2018 FA Cup final.

