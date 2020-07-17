Leeds United Could Pull Trigger On Double Swoop As Soon As Promotion Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could pull the trigger on a bid for Wigan Athletic duo Joe Gelhardt and Sean McGurk this summer, according to the Sun.



The Yorkshire giants are plotting their transfer plans and with a point needed to earn promotion, the club are looking forward to making a big splash in the market.













Leeds have continued to scout for young talent in English football and they have their eyes set on two teenage forwards at Wigan this summer.



Gelhardt and McGurk are on Leeds’ wanted list and it is suggested they could go in for the pair as soon as promotion is confirmed.





With Wigan needing money following entering into administration, Leeds could soon table offers for the duo and take them to Elland Road.







Several other clubs have also been keeping tabs on the young forwards, but Leeds could attempt to get ahead of the competition.



Gelhardt has broken into the Wigan first team squad this season and has made 17 appearances in the Championship, including two starts.





McGurk is yet to make his senior debut for Wigan but has been turning heads with his performances in youth football and netted two goals in this season’s FA Youth Cup.

