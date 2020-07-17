Manchester City Hold Edge In Chase For Bundesliga Midfielder, Good Relations With Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have held talks with the representatives of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria and could again pick up the discussions.



Pep Guardiola is planning a spending spree to bolster his squad this summer after a disappointing Premier League season and the club have been emboldened by the overturning of their UEFA ban.













Finding a long term replacement for Fernandinho has been a major issue for Manchester City and the club have identified the Monchengladbach midfielder as a target.



According to the German daily Rheinische Post, the club were in intensive talks with the player and his representatives over a transfer to the Etihad before they were slapped with a ban by UEFA.





With the proverbial sword no longer hanging over the club, Manchester City are tipped to resume talks with the player about a move to England.







Liverpool and Real Madrid are also believed to be interested but the Reds are expecting a quiet transfer window and the Spanish giants have made it clear that they will not be spending big this summer.



Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has insisted that Zakaria will stay at the club next season.





But if the club decide to sell the midfielder, Manchester City are in pole position to secure his services as it is claimed relations between the Citizens and Zakaria's representatives are good.

