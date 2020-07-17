Napoli Risk Losing Victor Osimhen, Liverpool and Tottenham Hijack Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are creeping ahead of Napoli in the race to sign Lille attacker Victor Osimhen this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Napoli were on the verge of getting a deal over the line to sign the attacker with Lille and the Serie A giants were expected to wrap up the signing.













Osimhen was also reportedly impressed with the project on offer from Napoli and asked Lille to stop negotiations with any other club barring the Italian outfit.



But the saga has taken a twist due to the player’s new agent, who has asked for a bigger commission from Napoli and has offered the player around in England.





Now, according to Italian radio station Radio Marte's Dario Sarnataro, Liverpool and Tottenham have taken up the bait and are pushing to sign the player from under Napoli’s noses.







Both clubs are prepared to offer a more lucrative contract to Osimhen and are even ready to pay higher commission to the agent to get the deal over the line.



His representative is now actively negotiating with the Premier League clubs and is prepared to take his client to England.





It remains to be seen whether either of the two clubs will be prepared to match Lille’s €80m asking price for Osimhen, or whether the agent is using their interest to push Napoli into agreeing to his demands.



The player could potentially take the final call on his future later today and Napoli are banking on Osimhen wanting to join them at the moment.

