Napoli Will Only Pull Trigger On Signing Everton Target Gabriel If Kalidou Koulibaly Sold

Napoli will only move to sign Everton target Gabriel from Lille if they sell Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Koulibaly is again being heavily linked with a move away from Napoli this summer, with Manchester City amongst those clubs credited with an interest.













Napoli have zeroed in on Gabriel, who is also firmly on Everton's radar, but will not seal a deal for him yet.



According to southern Italian daily Il Mattino, Napoli will only move to complete a switch for Gabriel if Koulibaly leaves this summer, something which would bring in funds.





Koulibaly is not desperate to leave Napoli, but the club could sell him if their asking price is met and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have the financial power to do a deal.







It is unclear if Everton will move for Gabriel after it appearing he was Goodison Park bound earlier this year.



The Toffees are focusing on signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton and have slapped in a bid for the midfielder.





Ancelotti has Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane as his centre-back options, but is likely to strengthen his squad this summer.

