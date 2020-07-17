Saudi Arabia-Led Consortium Remain Committed To Newcastle United Takeover

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United's prospective new owners led by the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia, remain committed to buying the club, despite the time a takeover is taking, according to the Shields Gazette.



The Magpies have been in a state of limbo with the proposed takeover sitting with the Premier League for approval.













Mike Ashley agreed a deal to sell Newcastle to a Saudi Arabia led consortium including Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital, but it has yet to go through.



The consortium are backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and the geopolitical issues surrounding the bid have forced the Premier League to deliberate on sanctioning the sale.





It has been claimed that Henry Mauriss, who is another potential owner, is planning a charm offensive to put himself in pole position.







Mauriss has met with Ashley and is claimed to be ready to pay £350m to buy Newcastle, while he would also use a PR advisor to sell his proposal.



However, the Saudi consortium remain fully committed to taking control at St James' Park.





Newcastle are desperate to end the current impasse as just ten days are left before the transfer window opens and their ownership question has remained unsolved since April.

