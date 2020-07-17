Southampton Target’s Agents Set For Italy Trip Amid Roma and Napoli Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





The agents of Southampton target Darwin Nunez will soon travel to Italy to hold talks with clubs who are interested in their client.



The 21-year-old hitman has been in pristine form in the second tier of Spanish football and has been leading Almeria’s efforts to win promotion to La Liga.













The striker’s performances have turned heads in Europe and his representatives are now alive to the possibility of their client moving to a bigger stage ahead of next season.



Southampton are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on the striker and his agents have embarked on a tour of Europe to hold talks with several clubs.





They are soon expected to be in Germany to hold talks and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they will be in Italy next week for conversations with interested parties in Serie A.







Roma and Napoli are two of the Italian clubs who have been keeping an eye on Nunez and have been considering taking him to Serie A.



His representatives will sit down with their client to assess any potential offers between their trips to Spain and Italy.





Almeria are aware that they could lose the player and are believed to have slapped a €20m asking price on Nunez this summer.

