This Is Why Playing For Rangers And Nigeria Similar – Joe Aribo

Rangers star Joe Aribo has drawn comparisons between playing for his club and his national team and stressed he feels the same pressure to win when playing for Nigeria as he does for the Gers.



Aribo has made four appearances for his national side and has found the back of the net on two occasions.













The England-born Nigeria international made the move to Rangers last summer, from English club Charlton Atheltic and has settled in well at the side.



The 23-year old stressed as with Rangers, he also has expectation, to live up to with his national team, with Aribo admitting both his nation and club are always expected to win and no other outcome is ever acceptable.





Aribo claimed winning football matches are the standard at Ibrox and for Nigeria on the international stage, as he insisted he does not feel any different representing his country than he does when he plays for Rangers.







“I'd say playing in front of the big crowds, and we've got 50,000 over at Rangers, so it’s like no different and there’s an expectation at Rangers to win, where also that’s like Nigeria, expected to win”, Aribo told Rangers TV.



“So, I mean, that’s helped me bring that to the international stage.





“Literally, it is no different to Rangers.



"I mean, we are expected to win every game so it is just like okay, it is the norm now, it's literally become the norm for me so it's no different to being at Rangers."



Aribo recorded nine goals and eight assists in the 48 games he has featured for the Gers in the 2019/20 season.

