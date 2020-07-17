Tottenham Short of Valuation For Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg But Player Prefers Spurs Despite Everton Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have trumped Tottenham Hotspur’s offer for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but the player prefers a move to north London, according to the Daily Echo.



Hojbjerg is set to leave Southampton this summer and the midfielder has Tottenham and Everton vying for his signature ahead of the new season.













Spurs want to involve Kyle Walker-Peters in any deal for Hojbjerg, but Southampton would prefer to have two different negotiations in order avid any confusion over the valuations of each respective player.



Everton have come in with an offer of up to £25m for the midfielder and the bid is more than Tottenham have tabled thus far.





Southampton have not rejected or accepted the offer from Everton and could wait for Tottenham to come in with an improved bid.







But for the moment, Tottenham’s initial offer falls short of Everton’s bid and the amount Southampton want from the player’s departure.



The good news for Spurs is that the player would prefer a move to Tottenham over Everton in the summer.





Southampton value the player at £35m and are could well hold out for more money before sanctioning the midfielder’s sale, as he has also attracted interest from sides across Europe.

