Twist In Saga: Victor Osimhen Offered To Manchester United And Liverpool

Victor Osimhen’s new agent has offered the attacker to Liverpool and Manchester United in a fresh twist to the transfer saga involving the Lille star.



Osimhen seemed to be on his way to Napoli this summer and he has reportedly made the choice to move to the Serie A giants ahead of the new season.













Lille are prepared to sell him and Napoli are putting in a big effort to snap him up.



Napoli have been confident of getting the deal done, but it has been claimed that his new agent is asking for more commission for the transfer.





And in a fresh twist, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the new representative has also touched base with Liverpool and Manchester United, offering Osimhen to the two Premier League giants.







Napoli have been left disappointed by the latest developments and president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not keen on splashing out increased commission.



The player’s representative appears to want to bring more clubs into the transfer chase to try and strengthen his position.





The Serie A giants remain interested in signing Osimhen but are aware that they could lose out on the player due to his agent’s intervention.



Napoli are hopeful that Osimhen’s will to join the club will eventually prevail as he has accepted a €3m per season contract.

