We Are Working, Hopeful – Rennes Supremo On Southampton Target

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has insisted that the French club are working hard to pursue a deal for Southampton defensive target Mohammed Salisu this summer.



The 21-year-old Ghanaian defender has emerged as one of the young defensive stars in La Liga this season with his performances for Real Valladolid.













The centre-back has two years left on his contract with the Spanish side, but he has a €12m release clause, which has led to interest from several clubs in Europe.



Southampton are prepared to meet his release clause and have been in talks with the player’s representative over convincing him to move to the south coast of England this summer.





Rennes have also been on his trail and have no issues in paying his buyout clause as well, but the competition for his signature is expected to be stiff.







Holveck insists that his club are still very much in the race and are looking to get a deal done soon.



He indicated that interest from the Premier League complicates matters and admits that it is not a certainty that Rennes will sign Salisu.





Holveck told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about Rennes’ move for Salisu: “It can be done any time before 5th October.



“We are working to make it happen as quickly as possible.”



Asked about competition from the Premier League, he said: “We are working and we are hopeful. Afterwards, it is not a certainty but we are moving forward.



“But we are still in the race.”



It remains to be seen how the dice rolls on Salisu’s future over the course of the coming months, but he looks poised to switch clubs.

