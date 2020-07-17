We Don’t Like To Lose – Lyon Coach On Loss To Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has stressed that his side should have the mindset of never losing and hate losing, after they lost 2-0 against Rangers in a friendly.



Garcia’s side lost the game against the Gers on Thursday when the two side took to the pitch in pre-season friendly tournament the Veolia Trophy.













Steven Gerrard’s side next face Nice at the Groupama Stadium on 18th July which will see them conclude their Veolia Trophy pre-season tournament.



Lyon’s coach Garcia admitted even though it was a friendly competition, they were disappointed to lose against Rangers and stressed as a club of status, they should never be losing a game regardless of how much is riding on it.





Garcia revealed he had to opt for a squad overhaul against the Glasgow-based side as the fixtures kept piling up during a congested period, with competitive games against PSG and Juventus lined up for the Ligue 1 team soon; Celtic are next up in a friendly.







“We are always disappointed to lose, of course. When you're Olympique Lyonnais, you shouldn't lose, you don't like to lose”, Garcia told his post match press conference.



“Now let's focus on the next game. The preparation is done in such a way that the matches are 48 hours one after the other.





“The team that played on Saturday could not play tonight, otherwise we risk injury, and the goal is to not arrive with injured players for the final of the League Cup and the knockout round of the Champions League."



Rangers next face Nice on Saturday while their Scottish rivals Celtic clash with Lyon on the same day.

