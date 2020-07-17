West Ham Tipped To Sell 27-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are expected to sell Felipe Anderson this summer, regardless of whether they are still in the Premier League next season, according to The Times.



Anderson, 27, joined West Ham for £36m from Serie A side Lazio in the summer of 2018, in what was considered to be a coup for the Hammers.













The 27-year old Brazilian has struggled for consistency this season and commands more than £80,000 per week in wages at the London Stadium.



And selling Anderson would not just take him off the wage bill at West Ham, but also bring in funds for manager David Moyes to use in the transfer market.





He has attracted interest from a number of clubs in Europe and his stock remains high in Serie A.







Anderson plied his trade in Italy's top flight from 2013 until 2018, catching the eye with Rome giants Lazio.



His contract with the Irons runs out in the summer of 2022.





The Brazilian international has made 24 Premier League appearances for his side this season and scored one goal, registering four assists.

