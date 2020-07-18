Attacker Politely Snubs Interest From Liverpool and Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Victor Osimhen has rejected overtures from Liverpool and Manchester United and is insistent on joining Napoli this summer.



The attacker seemed Napoli-bound earlier this week, but his agent’s decision to field offers from England has led to a transfer saga around the Lille man.













His agent managed to open a dialogue with Liverpool and Manchester United and they are claimed to be ready to offer him more lucrative contracts than Napoli.



But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the player himself has politely declined the interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.





The forward is insistent that he wants to move to Napoli and has made it clear to Lille and his representatives.







Napoli have also been struggling to reach an agreement over a fee with Lille, with the two clubs completing another round of negotiations on Friday.



The Ligue 1 club have refused to water down their €81m asking price for Osimhen, but Napoli have so far offered a deal up to €60m for the player.





The forward’s insistence on joining Napoli is likely to prove to be crucial to the Serie A giants’ attempts to sign him, and it remains to be seen if he has a rethink about Liverpool and Manchester Unied as destinaions.

