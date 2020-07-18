XRegister
Inside Futbol

18/07/2020 - 13:00 BST

Celtic Have Competition From Two Clubs For Goalkeeping Target

 




Celtic face competition for goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, as Legia Warsaw and Slavia Prague are also interested in snapping him up, according to the Evening Times.

The Scottish champions are looking to bring in another shot-stopper this summer and former St Mirren man Hladky is on their list of potential signings. 


 



The goalkeeper knows Scottish football well and made 59 appearances for St Mirren during an 18-month spell at the club, before leaving earlier this summer.

However, Celtic now have serious competition for Hladky as, in addition to Legia Warsaw, Slavia Prague are also showing interest.
 


The Czech custodian is a free agent follow the expiry of his contract at St Mirren, something which makes him an even more attractive prospect.



Celtic had Fraser Forster at the club on loan from Southampton last season, but have struggled to bring him back to Celtic Park.

Other options for the Bhoys are claimed to be Joe Hart, David Marshall and Vasilis Barkas.
 


Celtic are currently in France to play pre-season friendlies and played out a 1-1 draw with Nice earlier this week.
 