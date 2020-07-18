Crystal Palace Weigh Up Move For Young Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are weighing up making a move for young defender Armel Bella-Kotchap from 2.Bundesliga outfit Bochum, according to The Athletic.



The Eagles want to bring down the average age of their squad and are targeting younger players in the next transfer window.













They want to overhaul the squad with younger players and are setting up their transfer plans accordingly.



As part of their new strategy, the Eagles are looking at a number of young players in England and abroad, and Bella-Kotchap is a target.





The 18-year-old centre-back has impressed in the second tier of German football with Bochum and drew praise for the way he handled Robert Lewandowski in a German Cup game against Bayern Munich in October.







The teenage defender has been attracting the interest of several other clubs and has been tracked by a number of sides in the Premier League and some high profile names in Europe.



Crystal Palace have joined his growing list of admirers and are interested in taking him to Selhurst Park.





All four Crystal Palace’s centre-backs are over 30 and the club are keen to bring in young talent of Bella-Kotchap’s ilk to refresh their squad.

