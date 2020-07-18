He Can Be Fantastic – Carlo Ancelotti On Everton Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his firm belief that young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is poised to become a fantastic player.



Branthwaite, 18, signed for the Toffees in January from Carlisle United in a deal worth around £750,000, starting with Everton’s Under-23s, but has been part of Ancelotti's first team set-up since the league resumed.













After making his senior debut for Everton against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Branthwaite was called upon to replace Mason Holgate, who was forced off on 16 minutes due to an injury, in the Toffees 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Thursday.



Ancelotti, who is focused on building a young core for the Toffees, has expressed his firm view that Branthwaite can turn out be a fantastic asset at Goodison Park and stressed that he is happy with the Englishman’s improvement.





“I am really happy with him, he is really young, a kid. But he showed quality and personality and character”, Ancelotti told Everton TV.







“He is really calm with the ball, really comfortable, and really aggressive without the ball. He can be a fantastic player for us.



“The squad is really young but to compete we have to improve quickly.





“You have to show character and personality, then you can improve quicker.”



Branthwaite signed a 12-month contract extension on 4th July with Everton, which now keeps him at Goodison Park until June 2023.

