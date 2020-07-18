He’s Top Class – Premier League Legend On Tottenham Bound Alfie Devine

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League legend Jamie Carragher has dubbed Alfie Devine, who is set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur, top class and admits he is disappointed Wigan Athletic are losing the teenager.



Wigan went into administration earlier this summer and are seeing a number of their top talents targeted by other clubs as a result.













Devine is expected to make the move to Tottenham in the coming days, with Spurs and Wigan having been in talks over a transfer.



Carragher thinks that Wigan are losing a gem and is disappointed that the Latics now need to let top prospects move on in an attempt to bring in cash.





He feels Wigan have put in hard work when it comes to developing Devine and their other youngsters and blasted the owners of the club.







“Watched Alfie for a couple years and he’s top class”, Carragher wrote on Twitter.



“Just gutted Wigan couldn’t keep hold of him after the great work they’ve put into developing him and all their other prospects.





“Absolute disgrace what the owners have done!”



Devine is expected to be slotted into Tottenham's youth set-up, with the Premier League side looking to him to make good on his potential.

