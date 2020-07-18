Manchester City Not Near Asking Price For Target, Agent Meeting Next Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are some distance away from meeting Napoli's asking price for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.



Koulibaly has been identified by the Citizens as a viable option to slot into their defence, which has been criticised by some for being the cause of to their early demise in the Premier League.













The Citizens have struggled at the back since the departure of ex-club captain Vincent Kompany, with defensive midfielder Fernandinho often slotting in at the heart of defence to cover for the injured Ayemric Laporte.



Manchester City are looking at bringing in Koulibaly, but according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno, they have yet to get near the asking price of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.





There could be further developments next week as agent Fali Ramadani is due to hold talks with Napoli, with several of his clients due to be discussed.







Koulibaly is not pushing to leave Napoli and is settled at the club, but the Serie A side are happy to let him depart if the right offer arrives.



They have the centre-back under contract for a further three years.





The 29-year old has made 20 Serie A appearances and has picked up five yellow cards in the process.

