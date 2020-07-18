Mikel Arteta Creating Something Unique At Arsenal – Pep Guardiola

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Mikel Arteta is building something special at Arsenal and has urged the Gunners to support his former assistant.



Guardiola’s side are set to face Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this evening and are big favourites to reach the final of the competition.













Manchester City have beaten Arsenal the last seven times the two sides have met and have scored three or more goals on six of those occasions.



But Guardiola has refused to take Arsenal lightly and believes that his former assistant Arteta is on to something special at the Emirates.





He insisted that the former midfielder is the right man to take the club back to their glory days and feels if Arteta gets the required support from the club, he will build something unique there.







Guardiola said in a press conference: “We approach Arsenal the same as every other game.



“I'm sure the right person to bring them back to the position before is Mikel – there is no better person.





“From the outside – maybe I am wrong – but what I see in their games, how they celebrate, how they fight for every single ball, they are creating something special for this club. Everybody fights for each other.



"I have a feeling he is creating something unique and if he can be supported by the club in terms of investment, and get the players that they need, they will ll be a contender for the next years."



Arsenal are coming into the cup tie on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win over champions-elect Liverpool.

