Steven Gerrard Has Used This Word Many Times – Rangers Academy Coach Advises Youngsters

Rangers academy coach David McCallum has challenged the youngsters at Ibrox to make sure they show the relentlessness that Steven Gerrard is looking for when they are given an opportunity to feature in a first team training session.



Gerrard used a number of academy players in his Rangers side that beat Lyon 2-0 in a friendly earlier this week.













The youngsters, Ross McCrorie, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Mayo, did not disappoint as they helped the Gers keep a clean sheet, in spite of playing for more than 50 minutes with ten men.



McCallum was impressed with what he saw in France and insists that it will now be up to the others to step up and follow in the footsteps of their team-mates.





"Watching the first team last night and the fact that we finished the game with McCrorie, Patterson and Mayo on the pitch is great for the academy players", the academy coach said during a Q&A session on Twitter.







"Those with belief in their ability and ambition will hopefully look at that and push to these levels."



McCallum also stressed that when an academy player is given the opportunity to train with the first team then they must bid to show the relentlessness that Gerrard is looking for.





"Relentless is a word that the manager has used many times.



"When a young player trains with the 1st team, his challenge is to impact the session, creating an impression that sticks not only with the staff but also the players."



Rangers are again in friendly action in France today when they take on Nice.

