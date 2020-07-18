Tottenham Hotspur Make Serious Enquiries For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have made serious enquiries about signing Beijing Guoan defender Kim Min-Jae, according to football.london.



Jose Mourinho wants to bolster his defensive options over the course of the next transfer window and has been drawn to the 23-year-old as an option.











The South Korea international has been nicknamed Monster because of his height and physical power, and Tottenham have taken steps to take him to north London.



They have made serious enquiries for Kim with Beijing Guoan and are keen to push a deal over the line.





They feel that they could land Kim for a reasonable price which is within budget given the changed football landscape.







Kim also has interest from other clubs however, with Spurs not having a free run at securing his signature.



Beijing Guoan snapped Kim up from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the January 2019 transfer window.





He helped Beijing Guoan to a finish of second in the Chinese Super League last season, just two points behind champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

