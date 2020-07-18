Was Hard To Say No To Pep Guardiola – Bayern Munich Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance has revealed that rejecting Pep Guardiola and Manchester City was tough for him.



The 20-year-old French midfielder joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer and has made ten appearances in his first season for the German champions.













Cuisance was in demand last year when he decided to leave Gladbach and Manchester City were interested in taking him to England.



Manchester City boss Guardiola also met the player in person in order to convince him to move to the Etihad, but Cuisance eventually decided to move to Bayern Munich.





But Cuisance has revealed that saying no to Guardiola was tough as he heard fantastic things from the Manchester City manager when the two met for discussions.







The France Under-20 international told French sports daily L’Equipe: “It is hard to say no to Pep Guardiola.



“Because we know what kind of coach he is and the way he plays with his teams.





“We heard great things from Pep.



"It will stay between us.



"Maybe I will work with him one day.”



Bayern Munich have big hopes for Cuisance and he is expected to feature more in the 2020/21 campaign.



He has represented France as a youth international and has been tipped to break into the senior squad if his progression continues.

