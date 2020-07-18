You Must Remember – Tottenham Talent Prepared To Bide Time In Search of Regular Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur talent Oliver Skipp is prepared to take a patient approach towards playing regularly for Spurs and believes featuring for such a club is never straightforward.



The Lilywhites have now locked down Skipp on a new contract, keeping the midfielder in north London until at least the summer of 2024.













Skipp is looking to push on and make his mark in the first team, featuring on a regular basis, but insists he is realistic enough to know that doing so takes time.



“You’ve got to trust that it takes time”, Skipp told his club's official site.





“Everyone would want a magic wand overnight but I think you’ve got to remember, you’re playing for a team that’s been in the Champions League so you have to take your time, it’s not going to come straight away.







"I think you have to develop all aspects of your game and then when the chance arrives, hopefully you’ll be ready to take it.”



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been clear in his praise for Skipp and in how highly he rates him.





And Skipp is happy with Mourinho's positive words about him as he believes it means he is heading in the right way; Skipp was brought off the bench in Tottenham's recent 2-1 win over Arsenal in the north London derby.



“It means a lot because it shows that with what you’ve been doing in training, he trusts you in big games like the north London derby, so I can take that as a compliment.



"You see what he’s done in the game – Champions League wins, Premier League wins – so as a young player it’s only something you can learn off and develop your understanding of the game due to his tactical knowledge.



"Working under Jose can only be good for me, just to develop all sides of my game.”



Skipp could head out on loan next season to boost his game time, but it is unclear where the midfielder might head and whether Mourinho will ultimately sign off on any proposed deal.

