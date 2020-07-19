Brest Make Rangers Linked Striker Number One Summer Transfer Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 side Brest have made Rangers target Terem Moffi their top transfer target this summer.



Moffi, 21, is currently on the books in Belgium at KV Kortrijk and only made the move in the January transfer window earlier this year, switching from Lithuanian outfit FK Riteriai.











He hit the ground running, scoring four times in seven Jupiler Pro League games before the season was brought to an early close; Moffi grabbed goals against Club Brugge, Standard Liege, KV Oostende and Zulte Waregem.



Moffi's form has seen him linked with Steven Gerrard's Rangers, but if the Gers do want to land the striker they now face serious competition from France.





Ligue 1 outfit Brest have decided to make Moffi their number one summer target, according to French radio station RMC.







Brest are aware that signing Moffi could be an expensive proposition, but are prepared to push to snap him up.



The club managed a finish of 14th in the French top flight last season, with the campaign brought to an early close.





Moffi, who scored 20 goals in 31 games for Riteriai, is under contract at Kortrijk until the summer of 2023.

