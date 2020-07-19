Don’t Regret Newcastle United Move Says Departed Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Spanish winger Victor Fernandez has insisted that he does not regret joining Newcastle United despite the move not working out for his career.



The 22-year-old winger has been without a club since Newcastle decided to release him at the end of his contract earlier this summer.













Fernandes did not make a senior appearance for the club and only featured in the Under-23 side during his more than three-year stay at St James' Park.



He was highly rated when Newcastle signed him and Real Madrid, Espanyol and Leicester City were interested in him before the Magpies managed to snap him up in the winter transfer window of 2017.





Fernandez conceded that he hit a new low mentally towards the end of his time at Newcastle and his confidence was in the doldrums.







But he insists that he has no regrets over moving to Newcastle and stressed that he had not joined the club he could have forever lamented what could have been.



“There were times at Newcastle when my head was completely gone”, Fernandez told The Athletic.





“I was given a dream and it did not work out how I wanted. With all of the injuries, I was so, so low. I lost confidence in myself, in my body. It just did not work out.



“But do I regret joining Newcastle? No, definitely not, because if you don’t take the chance, you never know what can happen.



“Maybe I could have gone to Espanyol or Madrid and had three years there without playing.



"Then I might think, ‘Imagine if I’d gone to Newcastle?’ You have to take a decision and stick to it.



“Without injuries and all the issues, I believe I would have done well at Newcastle. Even so, I still think I deserved more of a chance.”



Fernandez is now looking to get his career back on track after his departure from Newcastle.

