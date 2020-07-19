Everton Discuss Lyon Man Internally As Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have discussed a potential move for Lyon full-back Kenny Tete, but are expected to go for Manchester United's Diogo Dalot.



The Toffees currently have Djibril Sidibe on loan from Monaco, but are set to lose the full-back as they are keen on a new loan, which the Ligue 1 side are not ready to sign off on.











Everton are looking at options and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, have internally discussed Tete.



The right-back is on the books at French top flight side Lyon and came through the youth ranks at Dutch giants Ajax; he has been capped by the Netherlands on 13 occasions.





However, Everton are expected to first try for Manchester United full-back Dalot.







Everton are looking to sign the out-of-favour Portuguese on a loan deal and are hoping to make progress in negotiations over the coming days.



Dalot has clocked just 65 minutes of playing time in the Premier League for Manchester United this season and last featured in the league for the Red Devils in February.





Manchester United, who signed Dalot in the summer of 2018, have him under contract for a further three years.

