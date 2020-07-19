Everton Set To Lose Djibril Sidibe Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are set to lose the services of Djibril Sidibe at the end of the season.



The right-back is currently on loan at Goodison Park from Ligue 1 giants Monaco, with Everton holding an option to make the move permanent.











However, Everton only want to sign Sidibe on a new loan deal and Monaco are not in favour of such an arrangement, meaning the defender is set to return to the principality, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep hold of Sidibe, but Monaco want to sell the player for a fee of around €12m.





The 27-year-old has made a total of 26 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees so far this season, chipping in with five assists in the process.







He has helped Everton to sit in 12th place in the Premier League table with two games still to play.



Sidibe though is poised to end his association with the Toffees, just as the Ancelotti era is picking up pace.





The right-back still has another two years left to run on his contract at the Stade Louis II.

