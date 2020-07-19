He’s Got Us Ready – Rangers Star Salutes Performance Head

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Connor Goldson has credited Gers head of performance Jordan Milsom for getting the players back up to speed after they came back from the unscheduled break.



Milsom oversaw the players' individual training programmes during their time away from the training ground as he looked to keep them in the best possible shape.













Goldson feels the Gers' head of performance was meticulous in his work and left no stone unturned to ease the players back into their normal routine after they came back from their extended break.



He feels Milsom has been getting the players back up to their peak fitness levels and has revealed they rarely had any weeks off as they were preparing for the season.





Goldson also stressed just how much the Rangers players are looking forward to the start of the new season in August.







“Our fitness coach is very diligent in what he wanted to us to do. The running was tough over the lockdown”, Goldson told Rangers TV.



“We didn’t have many weeks off and obviously we were preparing as if the season was going to carry on and go ahead so we worked hard and the programme was usually four or five days a week and it was tough.





“But he has put us in good stead now to come back in good shape and everyone’s come back fit and we are raring to go for the new season.”



Rangers have just won a pre-season tournament in France after beating both Nice and Lyon 2-0, and now head back to Scotland for friendlies with Motherwell and Coventry City.

