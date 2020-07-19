It’s Because Of This – Marcelo Bielsa On Young Leeds Trio’s Performance At Derby

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes that youngsters Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton and Ian Poveda reaped the rewards of hard work on the training pitch through their performance at Derby County.



With the Championship title now wrapped up and Premier League promotion secure, Bielsa made a host of changes to his team for the fixture at Pride Park.











Leeds enjoyed the better of the first half, but there was an end of season feel to the fixture. Derby though pulled ahead in the 54th minute when an effort from Chris Martin took a deflection off Luke Ayling and hit the back of the net.



The goal jolted Leeds into life and Pablo Hernandez levelled just two minutes later.





Shackleton got on the end of a good Tyler Roberts pass with 15 minutes left to fire Leeds in front, while an own goal from Matt Clarke, following an Ezgjan Alioski cross, with six minutes left meant it finished 3-1 to the visitors.







Youngsters Struijk and Shackleton completed the full 90 minutes, while Poveda managed 77 minutes of action, and Bielsa feels the trio benefited from strong training sessions.



Asked whether Leeds played like champions, Bielsa told a press conference: "Similar performance to our average this season and the fact we played with three young players who had few minutes during the season.





"Still keep the performance of the team, also is something to be happy.



"The performance today of Shackleton, Poveda and Pascal is because they worked a lot in training to perform like they performed today", the Argentine added.



Leeds finish the season off on Wednesday night at home against Charlton Athletic.

