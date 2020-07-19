Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Watched 19 Hours of Midfielder During Football’s Suspension

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa watched 19 hours of youngster Alfie McCalmont in action over the unscheduled break in football.



Bielsa has just led Leeds to promotion to the Premier League and the Championship title, and is now plotting the club's top flight campaign next season.











The Whites have a number of promising youngsters on the books who will be desperate for their chance to shine in the Premier League, but it is unclear if McCalmont will be given an opportunity.



Bielsa told Leeds that he watched 19 hours of McCalmont over the break in football, according to The Athletic.





And the 20-year-old midfielder has not featured at all following the Championship restart, not even as an unused substitute.







McCalmont was on the bench earlier this season, for games against Brentford, Stoke City, Swansea City and QPR.



He was also handed two run outs in the EFL Cup, featuring against Salford City and Stoke City.





Bielsa though has preferred to put other midfield talents on the bench since the Championship resumed, with Jordan Stevens and Mateusz Bogusz getting the nod.



And given how much of McCalmont's game Bielsa studied before the season restarted, the midfielder's Leeds future could be in doubt.

