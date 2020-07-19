XRegister
19/07/2020 - 20:32 BST

Leeds United’s Interest In Linked Striker Played Down

 




Leeds United's interest in Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has been played down, but the Whites are in the market for a striker. 

The Yorkshire giants, who have booked their spot in the next season's Premier League, signed Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in January to boost their attacking options.

 



They agreed to an obligation to buy Augustin in the event of promotion, but the striker has been returned to Germany after failing to impress Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds do not want to sign him.

Leeds are tipped to try to sign a striker this summer and have been linked with Celtic hitman Edouard.
 


However, there is no sign yet of serious interest from Leeds in the Frenchman, according to The Athletic.



Celtic are expected to demand a substantial fee if they are to let Edouard depart this summer.

The Frenchman hit the back of the net 27 times last season, along with contributing 19 assists for his team-mates, as Celtic claimed another Scottish Premiership title.
 


Edouard has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, but Celtic have the striker under contract for a further two years.
 